At Boston airport, pilot's 'evasive action' prevents crash; matter under probe

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States is investigating a close call between two planes on Monday (February 27) at Boston Logan International Airport. One of the two planes, the federal agency said, took off without clearance while the other was preparing to land on an intersecting runway. The incident occurred at 7 pm local time between a Learjet and a JetBlue flight. The JetBlue pilot had to take an "evasive action" to prevent a crash when the Learjet plane took off without clearance. As part of the probe, the FAA will determine the closest proximity between two planes.

"An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9. The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead," the FAA stated. "The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection. The Learjet was operated by Hop-A-Jet, a private charter company," it further added. In a tweet, the agency further highlighted: "Review of ADS-B data shows the aircraft came within approximately 565 feet as the Learjet crossed RWY 4R(sic)."



JetBlue issued a statement over the incident and stressed: “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority and our crews are trained to react to situations like this."

A similar near miss was reported at the John F Kennedy international airport in New York in January while another one was reported in Texas in February.



