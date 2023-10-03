Amid US-China tensions, pandas become the latest choice of weapon online

China is spreading falsehoods about the treatment of its precious Pandas in the United States.

As per reports, Chinese social media has been flooded with content fanning anti-America sentiments in recent months, amid already frigid Washington-Beijing ties.

Eclipsing 'panda diplomacy'

A report by AFP news agency said researchers have warned that "clout-chasing influencers" amplified these anti-American perceptions. This, they say, is casting a shadow on China's "panda diplomacy".

Reportedly, the latest narrative on Weibo and Douyin claims that Mei Xiang, a China-loaned panda was abused at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC. The rumours fuelled by a video also claimed that the beloved panda was made to undergo painful artificial insemination dozens of times.

Such posts triggered earnest pleas to rescue her, with the hashtag "Save Mei Xiang" garnering millions of views on Weibo, AFP reported.

Was Mei Xiang abused?

There is no proof of that. The video that purportedly shows Mei Xiang, as per an AFP fact check, is from 2015, and actually showed a different male panda undergoing a health check-up in Singapore.

Another post purportedly "shows" Mei Xiang's mate, Tian, sedated and restrained during an examination. However, as per Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), it is from 2005 and depicts a panda in China's Fujian province undergoing an examination.

"Amid increased competition between the US and China, the deterioration of US-China relations is now echoed in Chinese narratives," DFRLab said.

"The narratives are deeply rooted in Chinese nationalism and mistrust of the West and have been amplified across Chinese media and social media," it said.

Giant Pandas have been a part of American zoos since 1972. However, amid the frosty talks between the US and China, many have been recalled, some with reports of mistreatment.

In May, a Panda called Ya Ya, a resident of the Memphis Zoo, was transported back to China. The narrative after her "recall" was all about her escaping neglect and thriving back in China.

What is panda diplomacy?

Panda diplomacy is China's unique tool of diplomacy. From 1941 to 1984, Beijing used to gift pandas to other nations. However following the status change of pandas to 'endangered' in 1984, it started leasing the animals.

Any baby pandas born to the leased pandas are automatically the property of the People's Republic of China.

