'Rescued' from alleged neglect, panda 'Ya Ya' thrives in China after time at US zoo

China's sweetheart panda Ya Ya has once again become an internet sensation after the nation's media shared pictures of her arriving at her new home. On Sunday, the 23-year-old panda ended her quarantine and entered her new home in Beijing.

Ya Ya has returned home after spending 20 years in the United States. On China's Twitter alternate Weibo, a hashtag tracking the Panda's return as per a CNN report has quickly gained over 230 million views. On Monday, the hashtag topped the trending charts. US-China and 'panda diplomacy' Back in 2023, when US-China relations were experiencing a high point, Ya Ya the Panda was loaned to the Memphis Zoo under China's panda diplomacy endeavour. However, last month the Giant Panda's return journey was scheduled — a move that symbolises the deteriorating relations between the two superpowers.

As per CNN, US-China relations have fallen to their lowest point in a century. But it's not just that. Ya Ya's return came after months of heated discussions on Chinese social media about the alleged neglect the giant panda faced at the Memphis Zoo. The alleged neglect Ya Ya faced in the USA The discussions followed accusations levied by animal advocates in 2021. According to Panda Voices, "As a senior panda, she has endured several miscarriages and is malnourished and underweight. She suffers from skin mites. The lack of quality bamboo, nutritious treats, and enrichment has caused her serious stereotypical behaviour."

All charges of neglect were repeatedly denied by the Memphis Zoo.

Ya Ya and her partner Le Le spent years of their lives in Memphis Zoo. Since 2019, visitors and panda fans had raised concerns over the sickly appearance of the two pandas. In February 2023, just months before they were to be transported home to China, Le Le died. His death triggered an outpouring of anger at the US Zoo authorities who dismissed speculations that the pandas were sick or malnourished and instead repeatedly insisted that the hair loss was due to hormones and that they were just small framed but healthy. Let's check how Panda Ya Ya is faring one month after returning to China from Memphis Zoo in the US https://t.co/z7kIGPN3Hw pic.twitter.com/puOhfSS9RJ — Raam Beart 🥭 (@raam_beart) May 29, 2023 × Photos and videos posted of Ya Ya online have garnered heaps of praise for the panda's current caretakers. Many have taken to comparing her current pictures to those from a month back. One of the posts on Weibo noted that "It’s only been a month and the panda looks like a different one now." Panda Ya Ya's welcome to China Ya Ya was transported to Shanghai on April 4th. Her return was huge news and came with an "outpouring of nationalist sentiment online," reports CNN.

Since her arrival in China, the elderly panda has been in a month-long quarantine that ended on Sunday. She is in the care of Beijing Zoo, which in a statement posted online said her condition was "stable."

The zoo, as per its statement, has prepared a special feeding ground for panda Ya Ya.

Also read | Tears flow as Japan sends Xiang Xiang the giant panda 'home' to China When can the public meet Ya Ya Due to her advanced age, the elderly panda would not be put on public display, said the Zoo, citing Ya Ya's need to adapt to her change in environment. However, the zoo will keep the public abreast with regular updates on its Weibo page.

(With inputs from agencies)

