After spending two gruelling days at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the security appeal case, Prince Harry visited amputees and wounded military personnel at an orthopaedic clinic in Ukraine. A spokesperson told the news agency AFP that Harry spent time with war casualties in Lviv in western Ukraine. Harry also met Ukraine's minister of veterans affairs, Natalia Kalmykova.

The 40-year-old became the second British royal to travel to the war-ravaged country since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Earlier, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who is married to Charles's youngest brother, Prince Edward, visited Kyiv in April of last year.

Harry was accompanied by members of his Invictus Games Foundation, a multi-sport event he founded in 2014 for injured serving and former soldiers.

They visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic that treats and helps rehabilitate wounded military personnel and civilians.

Ukraine to receive $580 million from UK

Britain's Ministry of Defence on Friday said that the government will provide 350 million pounds of the amount from its 4.5-billion-pound military support package for Ukraine this year.

An announcement regarding the funding came as British defence minister John Healey chairs a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels along with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius. The group includes NATO and other nations supporting Ukraine.

The funding will provide repairs and maintenance to vehicles and equipment as well as radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones.

"The work of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group is vital to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position and pile pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to help force him to end this terrible war," Healey is expected to say at the meeting, further adding, "We cannot jeopardise peace by forgetting the war, which is why today's major package will surge support to Ukraine's frontline fight."

