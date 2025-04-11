Madhur Bajaj is no more. The former vice-chairman of Bajaj Auto passed away this morning in Mumbai at the age of 63.

Bajaj had been reportedly unwell for some time now, and breathed his last at around 5 AM today, April 11. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai and suffered a stroke two days ago, as per the sources.

Who was Madhur Bajaj?

Madhur comes from the well-known Bajaj family, a conglomerate with a legacy of over 98 years. Giving four decades to the Bajaj Group, he has served as Vice Chairman and non-executive Director of Bajaj Auto, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, and held several directorial positions. He was among India's wealthiest individuals.

Madhur was the first cousin of Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of the Bajaj Group. He died in 2022 at the age of 83.

Net Worth

At the time of his passing, Bajaj's net worth was estimated at approximately $4.2 billion. In the Forbes list of billionaires, he was at 868 position. The source of his wealth was primarily derived, major earnings from his holdings in various departments within the Bajaj Group companies, including Bajaj Auto.

Family Legacy and Achievement

Bajaj's has been involved in various sectors, including the auto, consumer durables and financial services. With his vision and leadership, he has achieved significant accomplishments and served as President of several organizations, including SIAM, the association of Indian automobile manufacturers and Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), among others.

Madhur is married to Kumud Bajaj, and they have two children together.