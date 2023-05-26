A ‘record’ 606,000 people migrated to the UK in 2022; opposition criticises government

The long-awaited data on immigration was released by the United Kingdom government, on Thursday (May 25), which showed that net migration to the UK hit a record 606,000, last year. This comes as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has been facing mounting pressure to deal with immigration, which continues to be a key political issue in Britain. The record rise in migration The official figures released on Thursday by the government show that a record 606,000 people migrated to the UK in 2022. This rise has been attributed to a “series of unprecedented world events” which took place last year including the ease in restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the director of the centre for international migration at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Jay Lindop.



He said that these factors have “led to record levels of international immigration to the UK”. According to Lindop, one of the main drivers were people coming to Britain from the non-European Union for “work, study, and humanitarian purposes”.

The figure also includes the influx of migrants arriving after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as, those coming from Hong Kong where the UK has eased restrictions for those with a British overseas passport amid China’s reported increased curbs on civil rights.

Brexit leaves a sour taste on grocery bill in UK 'Government has completely lost control of our immigration system': Opposition Labour Party Immigration was also one of the key issues related to the 2016 Brexit referendum, where the Conservative government in the UK has said that leaving the EU and ending the free movement of people between the 27-nation bloc and Britain could take control of its borders back.

In an interview with Sky News, Stephen Kinnock, the shadow immigration minister and Labour MP, said “all the indications are that the government has completely lost control of our immigration system”. This comes as the Labour Party has refused to give a number for the migration cap and said doing so would make the party a “hostage to fortune”.

He added, “I don't think you need to have specific numbers… but you need to have a clear commitment to getting numbers down,” as quoted by Sky News. He also went on to blame the Tory government for not creating enough opportunities for the local workforce which has forced employers to reach for bringing overseas migrant labour into the country.



“This is about balance, of course we need immigration in our country, but we need to balance that against maximising opportunities for local people,” the Labour MP told Sky News.

