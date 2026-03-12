/'We have won in Iran': Trump claims victory but offers no evidence

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (March 11) that the United States had already won the war with Iran, though he did not present clear evidence to support the claim. “Let me say we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early that you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won,” the president said. Trump’s description of the conflict’s timeline has shifted in recent days. At different points, he has suggested the war was ahead of schedule, could take four to six weeks, or had effectively already been won but still required further action. He has also referred to the strikes as both a war and a “short excursion.”

Trump explains how the name ‘Operation Epic Fury’ was selected

During a speech in Kentucky, Trump also explained how he selected the name Operation Epic Fury for the campaign.

“They gave me, like, 20 names. And I’m like, falling asleep. I didn’t like any of them. Then I see Epic Fury. I said, ‘I like that name," the president said.

Trump turns to oil reserves in bid to cool energy price surge

Trump also highlighted an agreement among members of the International Energy Agency to release large quantities of stored oil to ease pressure on global energy markets. The deal would release an additional 400 million barrels of oil, a move Trump said would help stabilize prices during the conflict. “The pact by the International Energy Agency’s member countries to pump an extra 400 million barrels into the market will substantially reduce the oil prices as we end this threat to America and this threat to the world,” Trump said during the Kentucky speech.

In a separate interview with a local news outlet, Trump said the US could also draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to manage supply disruptions following a halt in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether the reserve release would be part of the IEA agreement or handled through a separate action.