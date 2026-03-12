/WATCH | Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel as Tel Aviv carries out strike in Lebanon

Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said on Wednesday (March 11) that it had launched rockets and advanced missiles toward northern Israel as part of a new operation against its longtime foe. The announcement came as Israel carried out fresh strikes in south Beirut. In a statement, Hezbollah said that "in response to the criminal aggression against dozens of Lebanese cities and towns and Beirut's southern suburbs", its fighters targeted sites in northern Israel "with dozens of rockets" as part of a new operation that had been announced shortly before.

In later statements, the group added that its fighters also struck other locations in northern Israel as part of the operation, including the headquarters of the Israeli military’s northern command near Safed and two bases in Haifa "with volleys of advanced missiles". Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that "we will respond to them", referring to the Hezbollah operation announcement, and vowed a severe response.

The Israeli military said air raid sirens were activated across the Gush Dan metropolitan area, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the central coastal plain, suggesting that the rockets had reached deep into Israeli territory. The army said the alerts were triggered after rockets were detected being launched simultaneously from Lebanon and Iran, pointing to coordinated attacks from multiple fronts. Channel 12 reported that one rocket was intercepted over central Israel, while videos circulating on Telegram appeared to show projectiles directly striking areas in northern Israel.