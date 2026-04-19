/‘US is never going to take an approach of trust with Iran,’ says UN Ambassador Mike Waltz ahead of talks

Washington’s UN Ambassador Mike Waltz said on Sunday that the US is “never going to take an approach of trust” with Iran as the two sides prepare to meet for a second round of talks in Pakistan.

“Any deal that comes out of this will have to absolutely be verifiable and be enforceable,” Waltz said on ‘Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.’

The UN ambassador said there have been “extensive discussions” with the global nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which he said would have a “key role in ensuring Iran lives up to any deal.”

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Mike Waltz’s comments assume significance after President Donald Trump announced earlier on Sunday that US representatives would travel to Pakistan for the second round of talks with Iran.

‘Iran does not have the cards, will finally give up nuclear weapon obsession’

Waltz said he expects the talks will be a “continuation of the terms that the vice president offered a week ago.”

“Iran does not have the cards, and we are confident they will come to the table, and finally give up their obsession with having a nuclear weapon,” Waltz said.

Asked about the importance of having the vice president participate in the talks, Waltz said, “The vice president leading shows the level of engagement from the US side — that we are absolutely serious.”

However, there was some confusion over whether Vice President JD Vance will go to Pakistan for talks or not after conflicting reports and statements to media. Trump said in an interview that Vance will not go to Pakistan and cited security reasons for it, but later on a White House official said that Vance will lead the US delegation that will include special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner to Islamabad for the talks with Iran.

Ishaq Dar calls Araghchi on need for continued dialogue

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, spoke with Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran on Sunday.

The phone call included discussion on “the need for continued dialogue and engagement as essential to resolving the current issues as soon as possible for promoting the peace and stability in the region and beyond”, said a statement from Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs.

Besides, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is also slated to have a phone call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later in the day.

The phone conversations took place as Trump confirmed that a US delegation would be in Islamabad on Monday for another round of peace talks regarding the conflict in Iran.