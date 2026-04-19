/Spain pushes EU to suspend Israel pact, alleging 'infringement of international law'; Israeli PM responds

Spain is set to ask the European Union to end its association agreement with Israel over alleged infringement of international law, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday. Spain has launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the Gaza conflict and the continuous attacks on Lebanon. In response, Netanyahu has accused Spain of "hypocrisy and hostility".

"On Tuesday, Spain's government will present a proposal to the EU that the European Union break off its association agreement with Israel", Sanchez said in a political rally in Andalusia. He also alleged Israel of violating international law and said it "cannot be a partner of the European Union ... it's as simple as that".

The association agreement signed between the European Union and Israel in June 2000 includes a provision mandating respect for human rights. In 2024, Spain and Ireland called for a review of the deal, citing concerns over Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war following the Hamas attacks in October 2023.

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Spain’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state that same year angered Israel, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez intensifying his criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Spain, along with Ireland and Slovenia, also wrote to the European Commission on Friday, urging that the agreement with Israel be reviewed at the next EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

Netanyahu responds

In response, Netanyahu accused Spain of leading a hostile diplomatic effort against Israel and barred Madrid from participating in a US‑led initiative aimed at supporting Gaza's post‑war stabilisation.