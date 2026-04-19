/PM Modi issues ‘last chance’ warning to TMC ‘goons’, promises welfare push ahead of Bengal polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 19) intensified his attack on the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, accusing it of corruption and warning its alleged “goons and syndicates” to surrender.

Addressing a BJP rally in Bishnupur, Modi said, “I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates, and corrupt elements. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 29. No one will be spared after May 4. The mafia of Bishnupur and TMC's syndicate, listen carefully, this will no longer be tolerated.”

He combined the attack with a strong welfare pitch aimed at women voters, a key electoral constituency in the state. “The safety of sisters and your prosperity are the priorities of the BJP. Even now, due to the corruption of the TMC government, the women of Bengal do not receive the benefits they receive under the BJP government in neighbouring states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar,” he said.

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Promising benefits if the BJP comes to power, Modi added, “If the BJP government is formed in Bengal, poor women will receive free rations, and no one will be able to steal their rations.”

Highlighting housing and direct financial assistance, he said, “The BJP government in Bengal will provide assistance of up to 1.5 lakh rupees to women under the PM Awas Yojana to build permanent homes. There's a lot of buzz right now about the 'Maatri Shakti Bharosa Card.' Every sister in Bengal is very happy about it; through this, every sister in Bengal will receive 36,000 rupees every year.”

With polling scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29 and counting on May 4, Modi also addressed a rally in Medinipur, urging voters to elect a BJP “double-engine” government. He promised direct benefits to farmers and the elimination of middlemen.

“Make a BJP CM here, and then the PM and CM together will directly deposit Rs 9,000 of the Kisan Samman Nidhi into every farmer's account. TMC's brokers will also be driven out of Bengal's markets, so that farmers can get fair prices for their produce. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

He further assured accountability under a BJP government. “I have come to assure you that the BJP government will work for the welfare and development of all. But it will hold the oppressors and looters fully accountable. The accounting will be done meticulously, one by one,” he said.

Focusing on economic potential, particularly in fisheries, Modi promised a “Blue Revolution” in the state. “Double-engine government will expand the Blue Revolution. The BJP govt will make Bengal self-reliant in the production of fish. In the last decade, record production of fish has been recorded in BJP-ruled states. In Bihar, fish production has doubled, and in Odisha, it has increased more than 150%,” he said.

Stepping up his criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Modi alleged entrenched corruption, saying, “In 15 years, they have earned a PhD in looting.”