/From Ajinkya Rahane to Shikhar Dhawan, 5 batters with most ducks as an opener in IPL

From Ajinkya Rahane to Shikhar Dhawan here is a look at five batters with most ducks as an opener in IPL. The list also consists names like Parthiv Patel, Gautam Gambhir and David Warner after Rahane has topped the unwanted club.
Ajinkya Rahane has recorded 12 ducks as an opener in the IPL, placing him among the players with the most such dismissals at the top of the order. Despite being known for his elegant stroke play, Rahane has faced inconsistency early in innings, leading to these unwanted records. His long IPL career and frequent role as an opener have contributed to both his opportunities and vulnerability against the new ball.
Parthiv Patel registered 11 ducks as an opener in the IPL, highlighting the risks of his aggressive approach at the top. Despite being a naturally attacking wicketkeeper-batter, Patel often took on bowlers early, which occasionally led to quick dismissals. His long stint as an IPL opener across multiple franchises contributed to both his impact starts and these frequent low scores.
Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed for a duck 10 times as an opener in the IPL, reflecting the challenges of facing the new ball consistently. Known for his fluent stroke play and strong records, Dhawan’s occasional early dismissals highlight the fine margins at the top of the order. His long and successful IPL career as a regular opener has naturally led to both prolific scoring and a fair share of low scores.
Gautam Gambhir recorded 10 ducks as an opener in the IPL, reflecting the risks associated with his aggressive starts at the top. Despite these early dismissals, Gambhir was a highly successful opener and a key figure in leading his teams to title wins. His long tenure as an IPL opener meant frequent exposure to the new ball, contributing to both match-winning knocks and occasional failures.
David Warner has been dismissed for a duck 9 times as an opener in the IPL, a reminder of the risks that come with his aggressive batting style. Despite these early setbacks, Warner remains one of the most successful and consistent openers in IPL history with numerous match-winning performances. His attacking intent in the powerplay often puts bowlers under pressure, but also occasionally leads to quick dismissals.