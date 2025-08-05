/'Not ruled out': Putin says he’s open to meeting Zelensky, but only THIS condition is met

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but only once the groundwork has been laid, the Kremlin said on Monday (August 5). “I want to remind you that the president himself does not rule out holding such a meeting after the necessary work is done at the expert level and the necessary distance has been covered,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He stressed, however, that such preparations “have not yet been done.”

Zelensky calls for direct talks

The remarks came days after Zelensky urged a direct meeting with Putin, following the Russian leader’s claim that his forces were “advancing on the entire front line” and his expression of hope for further peace talks.

“We understand who calls the shots in Russia, and thus Ukraine is once again offering to move beyond technical talks, not to exchange statements, but to actually meet at the level of leaders,” Zelensky wrote on X on 1 August.

Trump’s ceasefire deadline looms

Peskov’s comments also come ahead of a US deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. President Donald Trump has warned that if Moscow does not agree by Friday, new tariffs will be imposed. Trump had initially given Russia 50 days to accept a truce but cut the period to 10 days last week, saying he was “disappointed” with Putin.