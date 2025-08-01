/'I think it’s disgusting': Trump slams Russia’s war in Ukraine, says sanctions are coming but doubts they’ll affect Putin

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 31) strongly criticised Russia’s actions in Ukraine, calling them “disgusting” and hinting that more sanctions against Moscow are on the way. “Russia, I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing. I think it’s disgusting,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “We’re going to put sanctions. I don’t know that sanctions bother him,” he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump made the remarks during an event at the White House where he signed an executive order to bring back the Presidential fitness test for school children. He also mentioned that special envoy Steve Witkoff would head to Russia after his current visit to Israel.

Zelensky urges allies to push for regime change in Russia

Meanwhile, in a related development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a conference marking 50 years of the Helsinki Final Act, urged Western leaders to aim for regime change in Russia. “I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war. It started it, and it can be made to end it. But if the world doesn’t aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilise neighbouring countries,” Zelensky said during his virtual address.

His comments followed another large-scale missile attack on Kyiv by Russian forces. He also called on allies to increase economic pressure on Moscow, criticising President Putin for continuing to reject a ceasefire. “We need to fully block Russia’s war machine… put every frozen Russian asset, including the stolen wealth of corruption, to work defending against Russian aggression. It’s time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them,” Zelensky added.

Trump wants Ukraine war deal by August 8, warns of new tariffs

According to senior US diplomat John Kelley, President Trump wants to reach a deal to end the war in Ukraine by 8 August. Speaking at the UN Security Council, Kelley said the administration is losing patience with Russia’s refusal to stand down. Trump had earlier warned that tariffs on Russia would take effect within 10 days unless Moscow halted its full-scale invasion. The proposed measures include sweeping secondary sanctions that would hit countries still trading with Russia, including China and India, by targeting oil, gas and other key exports.

Peace talks stalling as Russia steps up attacks