/‘Didn’t like that, but not a deal-breaker’: Trump criticises Canada’s plan to recognise Palestinian state, but says it won’t derail trade talks

US President Donald Trump has said that Canada’s intention to recognise a Palestinian state is not a “deal-breaker” for a potential trade deal between the two countries, despite expressing clear disapproval of the move. “You know, I didn’t like what they said. But you know, that’s, that’s their opinion. I didn’t like that; not a deal-breaker,” Trump said in response to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement.

Carney said on Wednesday that Canada would move to recognise Palestinian statehood in September, citing the “intolerable” level of human suffering in Gaza. However, the decision would depend on Hamas being excluded from the Palestinian Authority’s 2026 elections and a full demilitarisation of the future Palestinian state.

Canada, UK and France plan symbolic recognition of Palestine

Canada joins France and the United Kingdom in planning to back Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Though largely symbolic, these moves are seen as part of growing diplomatic pressure on Israel amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. All three countries stressed that Hamas must be excluded from any future Palestinian leadership and that a ceasefire and disarmament are necessary steps.

Trump lashes out but doubles down on Israel support

Despite showing concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Trump continues to stand firmly with Israel. On Monday, he acknowledged that there is “real starvation” in the territory but maintains that recognising a Palestinian state at this time would only reward Hamas, the group behind the October 2023 attacks on Israel.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night. A 35% tariff on Canadian goods is set to come into effect tomorrow, although it is unclear whether this will be enforced or used as leverage in negotiations.

White House: Allies are ‘rewarding Hamas’

The Trump administration has taken a harder stance on the decisions by Canada, France, and the UK, accusing them of undermining efforts to end the war. “The president expressed his displeasure and his disagreement with the leaders of France, the United Kingdom and Canada,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

“He feels as though that’s rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a ceasefire and to the release of all of the hostages,” she added. Western leaders backing Palestinian statehood have said they are doing so in response to the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza and that Hamas must not be allowed to participate in any future government.

Trump’s long-running jabs at Canada