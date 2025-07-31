/'Human suffering in Gaza is intolerable': After France and UK, Canada to recognise Palestine state, says PM Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday (July 30) said that Canada will formally recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Carney made the announcement following a Cabinet meeting focused on the crisis in Gaza. The decision came shortly after his discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who declared a similar move earlier this week.

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Canada intends to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” Carney said.

Canada follows France and UK in shift on Palestine

Carney’s decision places Canada alongside France and the United Kingdom, both of which have recently declared their intention to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel takes substantial steps toward peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that France would support Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly, becoming the first major Western power and the first G7 country to do so. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer followed with a similar announcement earlier this week.