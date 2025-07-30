/'Rewards monstrous terrorism': Netanyahu blasts Starmer over UK's plan to recognise Palestinian state

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (July 29) sharply criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his government’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state by September if Israel fails to meet certain conditions.

Netanyahu: ‘Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails’

In a strongly worded post on X, Netanyahu warned that Britain would be endangering itself by recognising a Palestinian state without conditions. “A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW,” he wrote. He added, “Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you, too. It will not happen.” Netanyahu claimed that Starmer’s stance “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims.”

Starmer issues September deadline for Israel

Starmer told his cabinet that the UK would move to recognise Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel takes steps to end the current crisis in Gaza. That includes agreeing to a ceasefire, halting plans to annex land, and committing to a long-term peace process. “I have always said that we will recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,” Starmer said following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Abbas welcomes the UK’s position

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Starmer’s remarks and urged Britain to officially recognise Palestine immediately. According to the official PA news agency Wafa, Abbas spoke with Starmer over the phone. Starmer reportedly invited Abbas to London for further discussions and reiterated the UK’s decision, adding that Israel would need to take clear steps to avoid recognition going ahead in September.