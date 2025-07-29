/'We will recognise a Palestinian state': After France, UK to recognise Palestinian state; Starmer sets deadline for Israel

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the UK is prepared to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless Israel takes urgent action to improve the situation in Gaza and commit to peace.

UK sets conditions for recognition

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Starmer said, “I have always said that we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution.”

He added, “I can confirm the UK will recognise the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

The UK has been under growing pressure to take a firmer stance on the Gaza conflict, with Starmer facing criticism from within his own Labour party over the government’s approach to Israel.

Gaza crisis draws sharp words

Starmer called the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “appalling” and said the British public are “revolted” by the images coming out of the region. His remarks came during a visit to Scotland, where he spoke alongside US President Donald Trump.

Starmer’s comments follow a recent announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said France would also recognise a Palestinian state in September, making it the first G7 country to do so. That move has added pressure on the UK to follow suit.

How many countries already recognise Palestine?

Roughly 140 countries already recognise a Palestinian state. However, many Western nations, including the United States and several European countries, have held off, arguing that recognition should be part of a broader peace agreement. Last year, Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised a Palestinian state in a bid to push Israel towards a ceasefire. Now, the UK appears ready to follow the same path unless Israel changes course in the coming weeks.

What would recognition mean?