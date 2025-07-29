/‘A slap in the face’: US slams France’s ‘ill-timed’ push for Palestinian state, stays silent on Saudi role

The Trump administration strongly criticised a UN conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling it “unproductive and ill-timed.” The US State Department said, “This is a publicity stunt that comes in the middle of delicate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.” It added, “Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, embolden Hamas, and reward its obstruction and undermine real-world efforts to achieve peace.”

US says conference undermines Gaza ceasefire efforts

US officials repeated the remarks made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had called similar two-state initiatives “a slap in the face to the victims of October 7.” Although the US is refusing to participate in the UN conference, it stated that it will continue working independently to promote peace in the region.

Macron’s recognition of Palestine draws US ire

The US also criticised French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent decision to recognise a Palestinian state, which is seen by Washington as harmful to ongoing peace talks. The statement noted that Hamas welcomed Macron’s move, a reaction that the US sees as evidence that the step may have emboldened militants. Macron’s decision was also backed by the Palestinian Authority, which has long supported a two-state solution alongside Israel.

But Washington warned that Macron’s gesture “reflects a pattern of counterproductive gestures that only embolden Hamas, encourage its obstruction of a ceasefire, and greatly undercut our diplomatic efforts to end the suffering in Gaza, free the hostages, and move the whole Middle East towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

Why is the US quiet on Saudi Arabia?

Despite Saudi Arabia co-hosting the UN event and reportedly playing a role in Macron’s decision, the US avoided any direct criticism of Riyadh. President Trump has maintained close ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has pledged large-scale investments in the US.