/'I said no’: Trump says he rejected Epstein’s island invite, calls scandal a ‘hoax’

President Trump denied visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, claiming he rejected the invitation and distanced himself due to Epstein’s inappropriate behaviour, amid renewed scrutiny during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Starmer.
President Donald Trump has once again distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein, saying he never had “the privilege” of visiting the disgraced financier’s private island and insisted that he “did turn it down.” Speaking during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump addressed growing scrutiny over his past connection to Epstein. He told reporters, “For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. He did something that was inappropriate.”
Trump claimed he cut off all ties with Epstein after the latter allegedly tried to poach his staff. “I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it,” he said. The White House had previously said Trump removed Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club, calling him a “creep.”
Trump reiterated his past claim that he never visited Epstein’s island, Little St. James, even though his name appears in Epstein’s flight logs. “In one of my very good moments, I turned it down,” he said. “I didn’t want to go to his island.” Most of the flights Trump was listed on reportedly involved travel between Palm Beach and New Jersey, not the island itself.
Trump dismissed the renewed focus on the Epstein files as a politically motivated attack. “I haven’t been overly interested in the Epstein file. It’s a hoax that’s been built up way beyond proportion,” he told reporters. He added, “If they had something on me, they would have released it. But they can easily put something in the files that’s a phony.”
With Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell now in prison, Trump was asked whether he would consider a pardon. He didn’t rule it out, “I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but no one has approached me with the question. Right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.” Maxwell recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and has been subpoenaed by a House committee for furtherquestioning.