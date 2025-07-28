/'I said no’: Trump says he rejected Epstein’s island invite, calls scandal a ‘hoax’

President Donald Trump has once again distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein, saying he never had “the privilege” of visiting the disgraced financier’s private island and insisted that he “did turn it down.” Speaking during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump addressed growing scrutiny over his past connection to Epstein. He told reporters, “For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. He did something that was inappropriate.”

Trump says he banned Epstein from his club

Trump claimed he cut off all ties with Epstein after the latter allegedly tried to poach his staff. “I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it,” he said. The White House had previously said Trump removed Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club, calling him a “creep.”

Trump: I said no to Epstein’s island

Trump reiterated his past claim that he never visited Epstein’s island, Little St. James, even though his name appears in Epstein’s flight logs. “In one of my very good moments, I turned it down,” he said. “I didn’t want to go to his island.” Most of the flights Trump was listed on reportedly involved travel between Palm Beach and New Jersey, not the island itself.

Trump calls Epstein scandal a ‘hoax’

Trump dismissed the renewed focus on the Epstein files as a politically motivated attack. “I haven’t been overly interested in the Epstein file. It’s a hoax that’s been built up way beyond proportion,” he told reporters. He added, “If they had something on me, they would have released it. But they can easily put something in the files that’s a phony.”

Ghislaine Maxwell’s case back in the spotlight