/'Hamas must relinquish control': Palestinian PM calls on Hamas to surrender, disarm as France two-state solution for Israel, Palestine at UN

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has said Hamas must give up its weapons and control over Gaza if peace and stability are to return to the region. Speaking at a UN conference in New York focused on the two-state solution, Mustafa said, “Israel must withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip and Hamas must relinquish its control over the strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority.”

France backs two-state plan, Israel and US push back

France, co-chairing the three-day conference alongside Saudi Arabia, said there is “no alternative” to a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. “Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

France’s push comes just days after President Emmanuel Macron said he would formally recognise a Palestinian state in September, a move that has drawn criticism from both Israel and the United States. Barrot added that other Western nations are expected to announce their support for Palestinian statehood during the summit, although he did not name them.

Palestinian Authority seeks international support

Mustafa used the platform to urge global powers to back Palestinian statehood and called for an international force to help make that a reality. “All states have a responsibility to act now,” he said, adding that any peace process must include Hamas stepping aside in Gaza and disarming.

France wants UK to follow, but Starmer hesitates

France is also hoping that the UK will join its call for recognising Palestine. More than 200 British MPs expressed support last week, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer said such recognition “must be part of a wider plan.”

Guterres: Two-state solution further away than ever

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the meeting that hopes for a two-state solution are fading fast. “The two-state solution is farther than ever before,” he said, pointing to the 21-month war in Gaza, expansion of Israeli settlements, and comments from Israeli officials about plans to annex occupied land. At least 142 out of 193 UN member states already recognise the Palestinian state, originally declared in 1988.

Saudi Arabia calls on Trump to step in

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said US President Donald Trump could help end the Gaza war and restart talks for a two-state solution. However, he added that Riyadh has no intention of normalising ties with Israel for now. Despite Saudi Arabia’s involvement, the US dismissed the event as a “publicity stunt.” The State Department said it was “unproductive and ill-timed” and would only make peace efforts harder.

Jordan warns of rising tensions on the ground

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also spoke at the conference, warning of increasing threats due to Israeli “settlements, land confiscation, and) encroachments on the holy sites.”