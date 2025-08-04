/‘Unjustified, unreasonable’: India slams Trump’s tariffs, calls West ‘hypocritical’ over Russian oil trade

The Indian government has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest warning of tariffs, calling the criticism “unjustified and unreasonable”. In a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India defended its decision to import oil from Russia, claiming it was a necessity triggered by supply shifts after the war in Ukraine began.

“India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict,” the MEA said on X (formerly Twitter). “In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability,” MEA added.

India says it needs Russian oil to keep energy prices stable

India also argued that its energy purchases are essential to maintain affordable prices for Indian consumers. “India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation,” the MEA added. New Delhi pointed out the double standards of the West, saying countries that are criticising India are themselves trading with Russia for non-essential goods.

“It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” the statement said.

India accuses EU and US of higher Russian trade than India

The government cited trade figures to support its claim. According to India, the European Union had €67.5 billion in goods trade with Russia in 2024, and another €17.2 billion in services in 2023. This was far more than India’s trade with Russia over the same period. “European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5 million tonnes,” the MEA said, “surpassing the last record of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022.”

It also pointed out that Europe’s trade with Russia includes fertilisers, mining products, machinery, and chemicals, not just energy. The MEA added, “The United States continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals.”

India says targeting is unfair, vows to defend economic security

“In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” the MEA concluded.

Trump announces 25% tariff starting August 1