/'Full occupation of Gaza Strip': Netanyahu wants total Gaza takeover despite IDF resistance – Are there cracks in Tel Aviv?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told ministers he will seek cabinet approval for a plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, according to reports in Hebrew media. Several ministers said Netanyahu used the phrase “occupation of the Strip” in private discussions outlining his vision for an expanded military campaign, a significant change in tone as the government debates the next stage of the war.

A senior official close to the prime minister was quoted by Ynet as saying: “The die is cast, we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip.” They added, “There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the IDF chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

IDF warns of risks and long timeline

The Israel Defense Forces currently control around 75% of Gaza. Under Netanyahu’s plan, the military would seize the remaining territory, placing the entire enclave under Israeli control. The army has cautioned against such a move, warning it could take years to dismantle Hamas infrastructure and might endanger hostages, who could be executed if troops approach their locations.

Cabinet divisions over next steps

Netanyahu has said he will convene the cabinet to set out orders for the IDF, with some expecting he could delay further offensives to allow hostage negotiations to progress. According to Channel 12, the security cabinet is split. Supporters of expanding operations reportedly include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.