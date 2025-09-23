Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took potshots at the United States in his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday in a stern rebuke, and, without taking the name of President Donald Trump, slammed the US foreign policy saying the recent ‘unilateral attacks’ against his country’s institutions and economy were unacceptable. Lula’s remarks echoed his recent criticism of Trump for imposing tariffs, visa restrictions and financial sanctions over the trial and conviction of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro—a Trump ally—for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election.

“Attacks on sovereignty, arbitrary sanctions and unilateral interventions are becoming the rule,” Lula said in a scathing attack, without naming Trump. “There is no justification for the unilateral and arbitrary measures against our institutions and our economy.”

“The aggression against the independence of the judiciary, branch of power is unacceptable. This interference in domestic affairs is aided by a subservient far right who is nostalgic of past hegemonies,” said Lula, who was the first head of state to speak at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Washington imposes sanctions on wife of judge who presided over Bolsonaro trial

On Monday, Washington imposed sanctions on the wife of the judge who presided over the Supreme Court trial of Bolsonaro, which Trump called a “witch hunt”, and revoked the visas of six high-ranking Brazilian officials.

Earlier, the Trump administration had sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act and slapped a 50% tariff on US imports of many Brazilian goods.

Lula strongly defended the investigation and due process resulting in the conviction of Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting the coup to stay in power.

Lula defended the Bolsonaro prosecution in his speech, calling the process “meticulous” and noting that the former president was able to defend himself in court.

“He had full rights to defence,” Lula said. “Before the eyes of the world, Brazil sent a message to all aspiring autocrats and their supporters: our democracy and our sovereignty are non-negotiable.”

‘We had excellent chemistry’: Trump says he met Lula briefly, will talk again

Trump said in his address that he spoke briefly with Lula and the two agreed to meet next week amid a rift between the two countries.

Trump imposed a whopping 50% tariff on Brazil that went into effect August 1.

“Brazil now faces major tariffs in response to its unprecedented efforts to interfere in the rights and freedoms of our American citizens and others, with censorship, repression, weaponization, judicial corruption and targeting of political critics in the United States,” Trump said.

“I have a little problem saying this, because I must tell you, I was walking in, the leader of Brazil was walking out. We saw him, and I saw him, he saw me, and we embraced,” Trump said.

“We actually agreed that we would meet next week. We didn’t have much time to talk, like about 20 seconds.”

Trump said that Lula “seemed like a very nice man. “He liked me. I liked him, but I only do business with people I like.”

“But we had, at least for about 39 seconds, we had excellent chemistry. It’s a good sign.”