/Trump at UN claims he ended India-Pakistan war, downplays his obsession on Nobel Peace Prize: 'I care about saving lives...'

United States President Donald Trump began his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (Sep 23), his first time since 2020. He began his speech slamming the previous US administration for pushing the world into disaster with several wars. He said that when he was in power six years back, the world was a place of peace. He went on to list several things that he has achieved in his eight months of being in power in his second term. “On the world stage, America is RESPECTED again, like it has never been respected before,” he claimed.

Trump AGAIN claims ending the India-Pak war

Reiterating his claims about ending wars, Trump said he ended ‘unendable’ wars, including those between India and Pakistan. His claims come even as India has categorically denied these claims. Trump mocked the UN, saying that these wars should have been ended by the organisation. “The UN has such tremendous potential, but it is not even coming close to living up to that potential... It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war. The only thing that solves war is action,” he added. Mentioning that “everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize,” Trump seemed to be downplaying his obsession with the prize, saying he just cares about saving lives.

The US president began his speech stating that he would speak without a teleprompter because it wasn't working. “The teleprompter guy is in trouble…” he joked as he greeted his wife and First Lady Melania Trump and UN President Annalena Baerbock. The US president also praised his administration's strict action against “illegal aliens” saying that his message is clear: If you enter America illegally, you will be sent back from where you came or even further." He also recalled his Middle Eastern trip in May and added that he was proud of the trade deal that he had been able to strike.

Ahead of Trump's speech, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that his address “will be one of his biggest foreign policy speeches yet.” “The world is going to see what American Strength looks like. The globalists will be on notice,” she wrote in a post on X. Earlier on Sep 22, the White House said that Trump will hit out at the “globalist institutions” in his speech and will “touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world.” Trump will also meet leaders of key Muslim countries, namely Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.