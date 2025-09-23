/'India, China are PRIMARY funders of Russia's war against Ukraine': Trump's sensational claim at UNGA

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (Sep 23), United States President Donald Trump said that China and India are the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. The big claim by Trump came amid his administration's attack on India over the Russian oil purchase. Trump said that New Delhi and Beijing's continuous purchase of Russian oil is a major factor in the war. The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world. Trump also demanded that European allies, including NATO countries, immediately stop buying oil from Russia.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. ”I found out a week ago that even NATO nations are funding a war. Even NATO countries have not cut off Russian energy," he said while addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. It's embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it. ... They (European countries) have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise we're all wasting a lot of time," Trump added.

Trump AGAIN claims ending the India-Pak war

Reiterating his claims about ending wars, Trump said he ended ‘unendable’ wars, including those between India and Pakistan. His claims come even as India has categorically denied these claims. Trump mocked the UN, saying that these wars should have been ended by the organisation. “The UN has such tremendous potential, but it is not even coming close to living up to that potential... It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war. The only thing that solves war is action,” he added. Mentioning that “everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize,” Trump seemed to be downplaying his obsession with the prize, saying he just cares about saving lives.