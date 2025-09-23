/‘Release the hostages now’: Trump warns against recognising Palestinian state, says don’t ‘give in to Hamas’

During his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City on Tuesday (Sep 23), US President Donald Trump said that Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace since the October 7 attack in Israel. Trump also said that recognising a Palestinian state would be too great for Hamas.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace,” Trump said.

“Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities. This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire,” he said.

He insisted that rather than “giving in to Hamas,” those who want peace should be “united with one message.”

This comes after several Western nations recognised the State of Palestine ahead of the UNGA session.

‘Stop the war in Gaza immediately’

Trump told the Palestinian militant group to release the hostages, adding that the war in Gaza needs to be stopped immediately. He urged leaders to negotiate peace.

“Release the hostages now, just release the hostages. Now,” he said. “We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. We have to get it done. We have to negotiate immediately. Have to negotiate peace.”

The US president reiterated that all Israeli hostages held in Gaza must be returned freed, not in turns, but all in one go.

“We want them all back,” he said.