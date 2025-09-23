/‘If Melania wasn’t in great shape…’: Trump complains about ‘bad’ escalator at UNGA, warns teleprompter guy after malfunction

As US President Donald Trump began his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (Sep 23), he complained about a teleprompter and escalator malfunction at the New York headquarters of the UN. Trump joked that whoever was in charge of operating the equipment was “in big trouble.”

“I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working. That way, you speak more from the heart… I can only say whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump said, earning a laugh from the other leaders present at the session.

In his lengthy address, the US president claimed that the only things he received from the UN were a malfunctioning teleprompter and a broken escalator.

Speaking about the seven wars that he claims to have ended, Trump said, “I never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalising the deal. All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up, stopped right in the middle,” he said.

“If the First Lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen,” Trump said. “But we’re in great shape, we’re both in good shape, and then the teleprompter didn’t work. These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”

Trump also blasted UN in his speech, accusing it of being ineffective in ending conflicts around the world. He also claimed the credit of ending seven wars, saying that he “had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them.”