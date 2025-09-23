'So-called Supreme Leader...': Trump in UN calls Iran 'leading sponsor of terror', reiterates 'US demolished its nuclear program'

United States President Donald Trump began his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (Sep 23) by boasting about the accomplishments of his first term in office and slamming the Biden administration for what he called a ‘disaster' in the world. In a big statement against Iran, Trump called Iran "the world's leading sponsor of terror." Using the platform to blow his trumpet over his administration's action on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, Trump said that Iran cannot be allowed to “possess the most dangerous weapon.” He reiterated that America's B2 bombers, under Operation Midnight Hammer, dropped 30,000-pound bombs on Iran’s key nuclear facility, “totally obliterating everything.”

Trump AGAIN claims ending the India-Pak war

Trump is speaking for the first time at the UN since 2020. Reiterating his claims about ending wars, Trump said he ended ‘unendable’ wars, including those between India and Pakistan. His claims come even as India has categorically denied these claims. Trump mocked the UN, saying that these wars should have been ended by the organisation. “The UN has such tremendous potential, but it is not even coming close to living up to that potential... It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war. The only thing that solves war is action,” he added. Mentioning that “everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize,” Trump seemed to be downplaying his obsession with the prize, saying he just cares about saving lives. Comparing the current situation of America to that of the previous administration, he declared on the world stage: “America is RESPECTED again.” The US President also slammed the UN, claiming that he solved several wars only in the eights months of coming to power, while the UN has not done its work at all.