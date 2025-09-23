In a major development, the US Secret Service on Tuesday (Sep 23) said it had dismantled a network of more than 100,000 SIM cards that could have crashed New York's telecommunications network ahead of the UN General Assembly. The Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, along with the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the New York Police Department, and other state and local law enforcement agencies, were involved in the operation. The team traced the swatting signals to an apartment just outside New York City, but no one was found in that apartment. The secret service said that these devices were capable of disabling cell towers, launching denial-of-service attacks, and enabling encrypted communication between threat actors — including possible nation-state links. Concentrated within 35 miles of the ongoing UN General Assembly, the threat prompted rapid intervention by the Secret Service’s Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit. World leaders have gathered in New York City for the UNGA session that is dominated by calls for Palestinian recognition and urgent action on Gaza. US President Donald Trump will address the session today (Sep 23).