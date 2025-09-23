/France recognises Palestinian state ahead of UNGA meeting, Macron says it’s not a reward to Hamas

France recognised the Palestinian state on Monday, joining several Western countries, ahead of the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York. President Emmanuel Macron of France announced his nation’s recognition of the state of Palestine at the United Nations, drawing applause and a standing ovation from some of the attendees. Macron began his speech by denouncing the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, and demanding that the remaining hostages be freed and antisemitism be smothered. Macron said he has worked repeatedly to try to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel that France’s recognition of a Palestinian state is not a reward to Hamas or meant to inflame antisemitism in France.

Macron said that the recognition of a Palestinian state is the “only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace,” calling the move a “defeat for Hamas.” Speaking at a summit on a two-state solution in New York, Macron said, “We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.”

The recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people “takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel, who France supported from day one,” he added.

Palestinian statehood was the focus of the conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia at the United Nations on Monday, as world leaders converge on New York for the annual gathering of the UN General Assembly.

About 10 countries have either recognised Palestine formally as a state, including France and Belgium, which will join 147 other 193 UN member states that already consider Palestine a sovereign nation. Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal confirmed on Sunday that they now formally recognise Palestinian statehood.

The recognition of Palestinian state by Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal on Sunday piled pressure on Israel which has been intensifying its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, and turned the Palestinian enclave to ruins.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has criticised the recognition by Western governments, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the move will “embolden [Hamas]” and make it harder to end the war.

Palestine is expected to top the agenda of the UNGA, to be attended by more than 140 world leaders. But Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas won’t be able to attend, as the US denied him a visa.