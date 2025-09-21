/Murdochs, Dell, Ellison to have a role in TikTok after deal, says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that business leaders Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison and Michael Dell would be involved as US investors in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States. Trump has said the US and China have made progress on a deal requiring TikTok’s American assets to be transferred to US owners from China’s ByteDance.

Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corp, recently cemented long-term control of his family’s media empire that includes Fox News and the Wall Street Journal after settling a years-long legal battle with his siblings. The family patriarch, 94-year-old Rupert Murdoch, may also be involved in the deal, Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday.

Trump also said that Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, would be a part of the deal for the social media platform.

Trump suggested that media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, who lead News Corp and the Fox Corp., are involved in the deal for U.S. control of TikTok.

‘They’re very well-known people,’ says Trump

“They’re very well-known people,” Trump told Fox News’ ‘The Sunday Briefing’ on being asked about who was involved in the TikTok deal.

“Larry Ellison is one of them. He’s involved. This great guy, Michael Dell is involved. I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved. Do you know who Lachlan is? That’s a very unusual name, Lachlan Murdoch,” Trump added.

However, NBC News reported that Lachlan Murdoch would not be involved in the TikTok deal individually, but that Fox Corp. would have a role.

Trump’s remarks come a day after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared details about the deal, after which the US would control TikTok’s algorithm.

“This deal means that TikTok will be majority-owned by Americans in the United States. There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans,” Leavitt told Fox News.

Trump sued Fox Corp and Rupert Murdoch in July

Lachlan Murdoch officially took over Fox Corp. and News Corp this month, ending a long succession battle with his siblings.

The Murdoch family media empire includes conservative-leaning news organisations like Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

While Trump and White House administration officials frequently appear on Fox News, the president is at odds with The Wall Street Journal. He sued Fox Corp and the elder Murdoch in July for $10 billion in damages after the Journal published an article saying that Trump had sent a letter to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 that included a drawing of a naked woman.

Ellison’s involvement was previously known, as the software and cloud computing company that he co-founded, Oracle, will manage the data and privacy aspects of TikTok, Leavitt said Saturday.

Trump’s revelation that Dell will also be involved with TikTok was a new revelation. Trump said that there would be a “couple of others, really great people, very prominent people,” involved.

“And they’re also American patriots, you know, they love this country, so I think they’re going to do a really good job,” he added.

