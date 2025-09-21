Israeli far-right ministers are calling for the annexation of the West Bank after the UK, Canada, and Australia formally recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday (Sep 21). This comes as the three nations announced the recognition, citing long support for a two-state solution. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that the recognition of a Palestinian state is a threat to Israel’s existence, as he vowed to oppose it at the United Nations next week.

“The recognition by Britain, Canada, and Australia of a Palestinian state... requires immediate countermeasures: the swift application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete dismantling of the Palestinian Authority,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement, using the Israeli name for the Palestinian territory. “I intend to submit a proposal for applying sovereignty at the upcoming cabinet meeting.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has repeatedly called for West Bank annexation, said that the days when the UK and other nations determine the future of Israel are over.

“The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over. The mandate is over, and the only response to this anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over the historic homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria, and permanently removing the folly of a Palestinian state from the agenda,” Smotrich wrote on X. “Mr prime minister, the time is now and it is in your hands.”

Former army chief Benny Gantz said, “Recognising a Palestinian State after Oct. 7 ultimately only emboldens Hamas, extends the war, distances the prospects of a hostage deal and sends a clear message of support to Iran and its proxies.”

He added, “If advancing peace & stability in the Middle East is what you seek, dear Western Leaders - and not buckling to domestic political pressure, then maximum pressure must be applied to Hamas to relinquish power and return the hostages before anything else.”

Netanyahu says Palestinian recognition threatens existence of Israel

Meanwhile, Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger the survival of Israel. He also vowed to oppose the calls for Palestinian recognition at the UN next week.