/Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service likely to attended by 200,000 as crowds surge

Thousands of people arrived ahead of time at the Arizona stadium for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s public memorial service and funeral on Sunday, with many mourners coming even before sunrise. The security arrangement at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, has been designated the level reserved for Super Bowls, with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and five Cabinet members scheduled to speak in Kirk’s honor, besides his widow, Erika, who has been named CEO of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth group co-founded and led by Kirk.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the service a SEAR Level 1 event—a status reserved for gatherings of the highest national significance. This designation allows the full range of federal law enforcement and security resources to support local authorities.

“We’re going to celebrate the life of a great man today,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Arizona on Sunday morning.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A Glendale Police Department spokesperson said that more than 200,000 people may turn up to attend the memorial service for Kirk. “It’s all hands-on deck,” said Glendale police spokesperson Jose Santiago. “We get two years to plan for a Super Bowl, but here we have one week.” The US Secret Service, FBI, FEMA, CISA, HSI and other agencies are working alongside state and local authorities.

More than 200,000 people responded online to say they wanted to attend the memorial in person but the stadium has a capacity of 63,000 people, which can be expanded to over 73,000 for larger events. However, the Desert Diamond Arena nearby can accommodate 19,000 people and will serve as overflow site.

Over 200,000 people have registered for the event on Turning Point USA’s website.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller are also likely to speak and pay tributes to Kirk.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is also set to address attendees.

Charlie Kirk, 31, died on Sept. 10 after he was fatally shot while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University. The arrested suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in connection with Kirk’s death, among other charges.

WATCH: Trump Declares Washington ‘Beautiful And Safe,’ Warns Of New Emergency