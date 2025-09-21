/Will US defend Poland, NATO nations if tensions escalate with Russia? Trump responds

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 21) vowed to defend Poland and the Baltic states in case of an escalation from Russia, days after Moscow's incursion into Estonia and Romania's airspace. Trump was boarding the Air Force One to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona. He was asked by reporters if he would get involved and help the Europeon Union (EU) countries. The US President answered affirmatively. Trump told reporters: "Yeah, I would. I would."

In September, Poland on Sep 9, confirmed that it shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace in strike towards Ukraine. This was first time since the start of the war since 2022 that Russian incursion was reported in NATO nations bordering Russia-Ukraine. Romania was the second NATO country to report a Russian drone had breached its airspace on September 14. Then on Friday, Estonia requested an urgent consultation with other Nato members after three Russian warplanes entered its airspace “without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.”

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “deliberately targeting” NATO countries. On Sep 20, Britain said it's fighter jets conducted a NATO air defence mission over Poland as part of an allied response to Russian drone incursions. Moscow has downplayed these incidents and has said that it has "no plans to target" facilities in Poland. These incidents have exposed the difference between European leaders' urgent calls for action against Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's muted response to these calls.

NATO nations including Poland and Romania invoked Article 4 following airspace violations linked to Russia — a mechanism that prompts urgent talks among allies and that had only been triggered seven times in its 76-year history before this month.