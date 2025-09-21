/'I should get a Nobel Prize for each one': Trump demands seven Nobels for 'solving' 7 wars, once again takes credit for India-Pak war

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sep 21) once again claimed that he was responsible for brokering peace between India and Pakistan, and other nations. Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner, he said he should be honoured with seven Nobel Prizes, one each for "ending seven wars". Trump claimed that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan using trade.

Trade solved the India-Pakistan war?

Trump claimed that he respected the leaders of the two nations and that to solve their differences he used trade. "We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," he said.

"Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped," added Trump. He then proceeded to list other wars he has influenced using trade, naming those in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo.

"Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade," he said.

The US president claimed that he told India "look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons," and that in response New Delhi stopped.

"I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," he said.

Trump thought Ukraine-Russia war would be easy to solve

He then claimed that he initially thought that solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be easy to solve given his personal equation with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He then proceeded to slam Putin and said he was "disappointed in him".