Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce on Sunday (Sep 21) that Britain is formally recognising a Palestinian state, according to multiple UK media reports. The decision marks a historic policy shift that has already drawn fierce opposition from Israel. Britain has long been one of Israel's closest allies, but its position changed as Israel's war in Gaza escalates. The offensive, launched after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, has left vast destruction, tens of thousands dead, and the United Nations warning of famine.

Why now?

According to reports, Starmer first signalled the change in July. Back then, he said that the UK would recognise Palestinian statehood if Israel failed to take "substantive steps" towards a ceasefire with Hamas before the UN General Assembly convened in September. He argued that recognition would make a "contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution."

Now, Downing Street officials say the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with images of mass suffering and starvation, has made the case for recognition unavoidable. The announcement will be followed on Monday by a formal presentation to the United Nations by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

Britain's move comes as around ten other countries, including France, prepare to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

UK rewarding "monstrous terrorism"?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has meanwhile condemned the move, accusing Starmer of rewarding "monstrous terrorism" and appeasing "jihadist" ideology.

Starmer has been firm in rejecting claims that recognition amounts to a concession to Hamas. "Hamas is a terrorist organisation who can have no part in the future governance of Palestine," he said this week. "What happened on 7 October was the worst attack since the Holocaust. We have extended family in Israel. I understand the psychological impact that had across Israel, so I know exactly where I stand in relation to Hamas."

"Hamas of course don't want a two-state solution, they don't want peace, they don't want a ceasefire. I'm very clear where I stand on Hamas."

Did Starmer delay the announcement because of Trump's UK visit?

Reports had suggested the government delayed the decision until after Donald Trump’s state visit, but Starmer denied any link, saying the timing was based only on the situation in Gaza.