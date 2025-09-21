Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /UK to recognise Palestine today despite Israel slamming move as 'rewarding terrorism'

UK to recognise Palestine today despite Israel slamming move as 'rewarding terrorism'. Was it delayed by Trump's visit?

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 21, 2025, 10:15 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 10:19 IST
UK to recognise Palestine today despite Israel slamming move as 'rewarding terrorism'. Was it delayed by Trump's visit?

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as per reports, will announce that Britain will formally recognise a Palestinian state. The decision, a historic shift in British foreign policy, comes amid the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce on Sunday (Sep 21) that Britain is formally recognising a Palestinian state, according to multiple UK media reports. The decision marks a historic policy shift that has already drawn fierce opposition from Israel. Britain has long been one of Israel's closest allies, but its position changed as Israel's war in Gaza escalates. The offensive, launched after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, has left vast destruction, tens of thousands dead, and the United Nations warning of famine.

Why now?

According to reports, Starmer first signalled the change in July. Back then, he said that the UK would recognise Palestinian statehood if Israel failed to take "substantive steps" towards a ceasefire with Hamas before the UN General Assembly convened in September. He argued that recognition would make a "contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Trump slams US media, calls negative coverage 'illegal' after Jimmy Kimmel show suspension stirs free speech debate

Now, Downing Street officials say the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with images of mass suffering and starvation, has made the case for recognition unavoidable. The announcement will be followed on Monday by a formal presentation to the United Nations by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

Britain's move comes as around ten other countries, including France, prepare to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

Trending Stories

UK rewarding "monstrous terrorism"?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has meanwhile condemned the move, accusing Starmer of rewarding "monstrous terrorism" and appeasing "jihadist" ideology.

Starmer has been firm in rejecting claims that recognition amounts to a concession to Hamas. "Hamas is a terrorist organisation who can have no part in the future governance of Palestine," he said this week. "What happened on 7 October was the worst attack since the Holocaust. We have extended family in Israel. I understand the psychological impact that had across Israel, so I know exactly where I stand in relation to Hamas."

"Hamas of course don't want a two-state solution, they don't want peace, they don't want a ceasefire. I'm very clear where I stand on Hamas."

Also read | Trump warns Taliban: Hand back Bagram airbase or 'BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN'

Did Starmer delay the announcement because of Trump's UK visit?

Reports had suggested the government delayed the decision until after Donald Trump’s state visit, but Starmer denied any link, saying the timing was based only on the situation in Gaza.

"On the question of recognition, I made my position clear as to the timing, which has got nothing to do with this state visit, and I've discussed it with the president as you would expect with two leaders who respect each other and like each other," he said.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics