/‘Do not live in fear. Make the bold move’: Zoho founder urges Indians on H1B visas to return home

The announcement of a massive H-1B visa fee hike by US President Donald Trump sent shivers through the technology and IT industry and left professionals in panic. As per the new rules, companies recruiting foreign professionals will have to pay a fee of $1,00,000 for each H-1B application. The decision impacted Indians the most, as they account for over 70% of H1B visa holders. However, some political and industry leaders see the change as an opportunity for change and self-reliance.

Now, Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho Corporation, has advised Indian techies to “come back to India to rebuild”. In a post on X, Vemu compared the current H-1B situation with the Partition of India. He shared the stories of his Sindhi friends whose families had to leave behind everything, but they eventually thrived after starting over again. “I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger. Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well,” wrote Vembu.

Who is Sridhar Vembu?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vembu, a B.Tech. from IIT Madras and a Ph.D. from Princeton University, had also worked in the US but returned to India and set up Zoho Corp. He is known as the tech magnate who brought technology functions such as software and product development to villages. As per Forbes, he is the 39th richest person in India with a net worth of $5.85 billion, as of 2024. He was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2021.

Vembu hinted that the present visa turmoil can be a turning point for Indian talent since India today offers multiple opportunities. He added that those willing to take this leap will ultimately benefit.

“I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives, and Sindhis have done well in India. I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger. Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well,” Vemu said.

Is it possible or feasible for Indians in the US to return?

The hike in the US visa fees could lead to reverse migration of skilled professionals, thereby strengthening the domestic tech and startup ecosystem in India. With a booming digital economy, expanding capital markets, and global companies setting up R&D hubs, India offers a good ground for ambitious graduates who might once have seen the US as their only path to success.

Vembu’s post drew several reactions on X, as one user wrote, “You may hear the same stories from Bengalis and Punjabis. But it took almost 3 generations to reach where they are now. It’s not easy. And it’s not as bad either.”

Another user said, “Absolutely! Challenges like this are never easy, but they can be the start of something bigger. Coming back home may take effort to rebuild, but India is full of opportunities for talent and hard work. The world is led by optimistic people. With courage and perseverance, they will thrive and create an even stronger future.”

WATCH: Taliban Reject Trump’s Bid To Retake Bagram Air Base In Afghanistan