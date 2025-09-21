/'Say it with pride that you use Swadeshi...': PM Modi urges citizens to use Made-In-India products amid tariff war with US

Amid the ongoing tariff war with the United States, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Sep 21) once again appealed to the people of the country to opt for ‘Swadeshi’ goods. Highlighting the role of Swadeshi products in India's Independence struggle, PM Modi said that it can play a significant and crucial role in India's prosperity as well. Pointing out the need for opting Swadeshi products, PM Modi said that it is only possible if we are concious about our choices. He said that the foreign influence in our lives has been such that we have lost the awareness of what is ‘Swadeshi’ and what isVideshi(foreign).

A lot of people from the lower middle-class are going to buy their first car this time, citing GST reforms. The PM will certainly ask people to go out and buy 'Swadeshi' products for this festive season…The way the country's independence got strengthened by the Swadeshi movement, similarly, India's prosperity will get empowered by the mantra of Swadeshi', PM Modi said in his address. He also hailed the next generation GST reforms and called it a “festival offer” for middle class.

Amid trade war with the US, Indian Prime Minister sent a bold 'swadeshi' message. On Aug 25, he said that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell ‘swadeshi’ goods. He also reiterated that the country won't compromise on the interests of farmers and small businesses. Invoking Lord Krishna, the PM said that India is 'chakradhari' and that symoblises strength and protection.

Modi, on Aug 7, while speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, said that he won't compromise the interests of farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen, even if he has to pay a price for it. “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it. Today, India is ready for the country's farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers...”

The Indian Prime Minister also reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the interests of India's agricultural community. He declared that he would oppose any policy that poses a threat to their livelihoods, saying, “Modi will stand like a wall against any move that harms them.” PM Modi added that there is the need for India to strengthen itself by producing high-quality, affordable goods, guided by the principle of “Daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, higher value).