/PM Modi Speech: List of 7 things that will get cheaper under GST 2.0

This reform aims to simplify the tax structure and reduce prices on essential goods. Here are seven key items that will become more affordable
The GST on dairy essentials like milk, butter, cheese, and paneer has been reduced to zero. This change makes these staple items more affordable for households across the country.
Consumer electronics such as air conditioners, dishwashers, and televisions will now attract an 18 per cent GST, down from the previous 28 per cent. This reduction is expected to lower prices and encourage consumers to upgrade their home appliances.
Popular snacks like namkeen and bhujiya will see a decrease in GST from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. This change aims to make these snacks more affordable for consumers.
The GST on 36 life-saving drugs and essential medical equipment, including thermometers and glucometers, has been reduced to zero. This move is expected to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.
The GST on automobiles, including cars and two-wheelers, has been reduced to 18 per cent, down from the previous 28 per cent. This reduction is anticipated to stimulate the automobile market and make vehicles more affordable for consumers.
The GST on cement and other construction materials has been lowered to 18%, down from 28%. This change is expected to reduce the cost of construction and promote the housing sector.
Indian Railways has announced a reduction in the price of Rail Neer bottled water, reflecting the recent GST cuts. This move aims to make travel more affordable for passengers.