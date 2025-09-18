/PM Modi a great friend, still sanctioned them: US President Donald Trump

Trump reaffirms strong US-India ties, highlighting his recent call with PM Modi and his stance on Russian oil. He also criticised European nations and suggests that lower oil prices could end the Russia-Ukraine war
During a state visit to the UK, US President Donald Trump emphasised the close relationship between the United States and India, particularly highlighting his strong bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump mentioned his recent phone call to Modi, where he wished him a happy birthday and discussed their mutual ties. “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," Trump posted on his social media Truth Social.
Trump was addressing reporters after a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He commented on European nations purchasing oil from Russia and referenced his previous actions, including imposing significant tariffs on India. "I'm very close to India. I spoke with Prime Minister Modi just the other day to send my birthday wishes. We have a great relationship, and he released a very positive statement. We have a very good relationship and he put out a beautiful statement too. But I sanctioned them," Trump said.
He also took the opportunity to highlight his economic approach towards China, claiming that China is paying a “large tariff” to the United States under his administration. Trump noted that his stance on international trade is conditional on the actions of nations buying Russian oil, especially in the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Furthermore, Trump suggested that a reduction in global oil prices would lead to Russia's withdrawal from the war in Ukraine. “If oil prices fall, Putin will have no choice but to end the war,” he asserted.