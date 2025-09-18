/PM Modi a great friend, still sanctioned them: US President Donald Trump

During a state visit to the UK, US President Donald Trump emphasised the close relationship between the United States and India, particularly highlighting his strong bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump mentioned his recent phone call to Modi, where he wished him a happy birthday and discussed their mutual ties. “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," Trump posted on his social media Truth Social.

Trump was addressing reporters after a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He commented on European nations purchasing oil from Russia and referenced his previous actions, including imposing significant tariffs on India. "I'm very close to India. I spoke with Prime Minister Modi just the other day to send my birthday wishes. We have a great relationship, and he released a very positive statement. We have a very good relationship and he put out a beautiful statement too. But I sanctioned them," Trump said.

