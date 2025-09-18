/'I don't know him actually': Donald Trump dodges questions on Peter Mandelson’s sacking amid Epstein ties controversy

During a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday (September 18), US President Donald Trump avoided answering questions about Peter Mandelson's dismissal as US ambassador following his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. When asked about his stance on Mandelson's sacking, Trump replied, "I don't know him," and then redirected the question to Starmer, asking, "What do you think about that?"

Starmer, responded straightforwardly, saying, “Some new information came to light last week that wasn't available at the time of his appointment, and based on that, I made the decision to let him go.” Trump, who has faced speculation over his own connections to Epstein, has previously denied any wrongdoing or close association with the financier. He denied having written a controversial letter for Epstein's 50th birthday, which appeared in a book with a woman's silhouette and a signature that Trump claims was forged.

Ahead of the President's state dinner with King Charles, images of Trump and Epstein together were projected onto Windsor Castle, a reminder of the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Trump's past associations with the convicted sex offender.

A week back, in a statement issued by the UK Foreign Office, the government confirmed that Mandelson would be removed from his role as ambassador to the United States. The decision followed the emergence of newly surfaced emails written by Mandelson that shed more light on the nature of his relationship with Epstein.

“These communications reveal a significantly closer connection between Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein than was understood at the time of his appointment,” the statement noted. Officials also insisted that Downing Street was unaware of the extent of this association when Mandelson was selected for the post.