/PM Modi hails 'next gen GST reforms' in his address to nation, extends Navratri wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the nation on Sunday (Sep 21) and wished the nation on the ocassion of Navratri. He said that India is taking another step towards a self-reliant country by the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms. Slamming the previous governments over tax taboo, PM Modi said that under the next-gen GST reforms, only two tax slabs will exist - namely 18 per cent and 5 per cent. He added that household items will now either be tax free or will have minimum GST on it. The Prime Minister revealed that both consumers and shopkeepers are satisfied with the GST reforms. He announced that this GST reforms has made the dream of ‘one nation one tax’ come to reality. He named this festival season as ‘bachat utsav.’

Appealing for “Swadeshi' amid tariff war with the US, PM Modi said ”We have to make sure that we use Swadeshi items. Like Swadeshi played a role in Independence struggle, it should play a role in Indias development." He also urged the state to give priority to manufacturing and create an atmosphere of investment. Hailing the GST 2.0, he said, “Next gen GST reforms being implemented from tomorrow, it is like ‘GST saving festival’.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Ministers office announced the timing of the address but there was no confirmation on the subject. The Prime Minister's address comes a day ahead of the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms. It also comes amid the US' crackdown on H1 B visa holders and Pakistan's defence deal with Saudi Arabia. While underlying tensions between New Delhi and Washington over tariff continues, US President Donald Trump and PM Modi have attemted to ease it by showing their bonhomie on social media.