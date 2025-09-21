'To revive hope for peace': UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise State of Palestine amid Israel's Gaza takeover plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday (Sep 21) that United Kingdom has formally recognised the State of Palestine. Additionally, Canada became the first G7 nation to officially recognise the State of Palestine, citing decades of support for a two-state solution. Soon after, Australia also announced that it is recognising the State of Palestine.

Issuing a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed that Hamas must release hostages, disarm, and be excluded from future Palestinian governance. The recognition is intended to empower the Palestinian Authority, which has pledged reforms, democratic elections in 2026 without Hamas, and eventual demilitarisation. Canada affirmed its continued commitment to Israel’s security and clarified that this move is not a reward for terrorism but a step to keep the two-state solution viable. Canada will work with international partners to support Palestinian reforms, democratic governance, security arrangements, and large-scale humanitarian aid for Gaza.

UK is also reportedly planning to announce new sanctions on Hamas. In July, Starmer said that the UK would recognise Palestinian statehood if Israel failed to take "substantive steps" towards a ceasefire with Hamas before the UN General Assembly convened in September.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Read More | Western recognition for Palestinian State late but important step, says Palestine Ambassador Shawesh

Israel's and US response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move, accusing Starmer of rewarding "monstrous terrorism" and appeasing "jihadist" ideology. Ealier, Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar called the step to recognise Palestinian statehood a “mistake” and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response. Earlier this week, when asked about Britains decision to recognise Palestine US President Donald Trump said he disagrees with Starmer on that front, highlighting that "one should not forget what happened on Oct 7." Starmer responded saying, "It's part of that overall package that hopefully takes us from the appalling situation right now to the outcome of a safe and secure Israel, which we do not have, and a viable Palestinian state." He also added that Hamas can have no part in the governance of Palestine.

Western nations recognise the State of Palestine

In the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, several countries, including France and Canada, will recognise the State of Palestine. French President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that France will recognise the state of Palestine and expressed the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and protecting civilians. He also reaffirmed France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development efforts for a future Palestinian state. Following the domino effect started by France, Australia, Canada, Portugal and Malta announced that they will recognise a Palestinian state. New Zealand also expressed its desire to recognise Palestine amid Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza takeover plan.







