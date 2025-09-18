/'Palestinian state...': What is the only 'disagreement' Trump had with UK PM

US President Donald Trump said Thursday (Sep 18) that he disagreed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain's plan to recognise a Palestinian state. Starmer had announced in July that Britain would recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September unless Israel met certain conditions including reaching a ceasefire in Gaza. Addressing a press conference with Starmer at the UK prime minister's country residence Chequers, Trump spoke on a range of issues including Hamas, Israel-Gaza war and Russia-Ukraine war.

"I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score -- one of our few disagreements," Trump said. Both leaders said that they discussed the deteriorating situation in Gaza during their meeting and agreed "the need for peace and a road map". France, Canada and other western countries are set to recognise a Palestine State at the United Nations next week even as the US has warned against it. "I want an end. I want the hostages released, not one not two, i want them released right now," said Trump. Starmer called the situation in Gaza "intolerable" and stressed the “need to get aid into Gaza at speed.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

France, Canada to recognise the State of Palestine

Netanyahu's statement comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, where several countries, including France and Canada, will recognise the State of Palestine. French President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that France will recognise the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September this year. In a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron expressed the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and protecting civilians. He also reaffirmed France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development efforts for a future Palestinian state. Following the domino effect started by France, Australia, Canada, and Malta announced that they will recognise a Palestinian state. New Zealand also expressed its desire to recognise Palestine amid Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza plan.