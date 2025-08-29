/‘Violation of international law’: US denies visas to Palestinian officials before UN assembly showdown on statehood

The Trump administration said on Friday (August 29) it will not issue visas to senior Palestinian officials planning to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly in September. Visas already granted will also be revoked, according to the State Department. This marks a sharp move against the Palestinian Authority at a time when several Western nations are preparing to formally recognise Palestine as a state.

Why does this matter?

The UN gathering is expected to feature a heated debate on Palestinian recognition, with the US and Israel standing apart from much of the international community. It is not yet clear if the decision will also block Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from attending. Such a move would be unprecedented. Under its host country agreement, the US is obliged to allow all delegations to attend the assembly in New York.

How has Palestine reacted?

The Palestinian Presidency said it “deeply regrets” Washington’s decision, calling it a “clear contradiction to international law and the UN Headquarters Agreement.” It urged the US to reconsider. Palestinian officials argued Abbas had already condemned the October 7 attack in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, rejecting claims that the leadership failed to denounce it.

What is Washington’s reasoning?

The State Department said the step was based on the Palestinian Authority’s failure to consistently condemn terror, alleged incitement in schools, and its lobbying for international recognition. It also pointed to Palestinian legal efforts against Israel, including attempts to prosecute Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Criminal Court.

In its statement, the US noted, “The PA Mission to the UN will receive waivers per the UN Headquarters Agreement. The US remains open to re-engagement… should the PA/PLO meet their obligations and take concrete steps to return to a constructive path of compromise and peaceful coexistence with the State of Israel.”

Historical flashback

This is not the first time Washington has moved against Palestinian participation at the UN. In the 1980s, the US denied PLO leader Yasser Arafat a visa, forcing the assembly to relocate to Geneva.

What happens next?