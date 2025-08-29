/'He visits Putin, and f*** off to his life': Trump's fixer Steve Witkoff’s 'rogue diplomacy' is frustrating some in Washington, Europe - Here why

US President Donald Trump’s unexpected summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Anchorage was billed as a breakthrough moment. The meeting, arranged by Trump’s confidant and property tycoon-turned-diplomat Steve Witkoff, was meant to pave the way for peace talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But despite the high-profile setting, follow-up meetings never happened. Ceasefire calls have faded, tough warnings were dropped, and Trump’s team has yet to outline a clear plan.

Witkoff’s free-wheeling style under fire

According to Politico, several US, Ukrainian and European officials believe Witkoff’s unusual approach has slowed progress. He often acts independently, avoids consulting experts, and sometimes treats the war as if it were a land deal. “He’s kind of a rogue actor. He talks to all these people, but no one knows what he says in any of these meetings,” one US official said. Witkoff has met Putin five times in six months but has failed to secure any meaningful concessions. Critics say he frequently leaves meetings without giving proper readouts, creating confusion among allies.

Push for technical talks

Witkoff insists his goal is simple, “What we’re trying to do is put Putin and Zelensky together and create the opportunity to have a successful meeting.” He plans to meet Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelensky, in New York in an attempt to push for lower-level talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials. These discussions could address issues such as territory and security guarantees before any new summit.

Questions over Witkoff's experience

Many officials complain that Witkoff lacks focus and often ignores intelligence briefings. His office is thinly staffed and has few experts on Russia or Ukraine. “He will pop in for a visit to Vladimir Putin, say a bunch of stuff, not tell anyone what really happened and then just f*** off to his life again,” one official claimed. Others argue he sometimes misrepresents Russia’s position. After a Moscow visit, he reportedly told Trump that Russia was ready to make big territorial concessions in Ukraine, a claim dismissed by Europeans and Ukrainians.

Mixed reviews in Washington

Some allies remain supportive. Finnish President Alexander Stubb recently said, “in the past two weeks, we’ve probably had more progress in ending this war than we have in the past three and a half years.” Vice President JD Vance added, “Witkoff has made more progress towards ending the bloodshed in Ukraine than all his critics combined.” But for many European and Ukrainian officials, real progress lies elsewhere, particularly in talks led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and General Dan Caine.

Ukraine still waiting