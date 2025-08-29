/Tariffs bite, but Putin-Modi ties stay strong? Putin to visit India after Trump slaps tariffs against New Delhi over Russian oil purchase

Russian President Putin is scheduled to visit India in December, despite US tariffs on Indian goods due to Russian oil purchases. He'll meet Modi in China to prepare, as Moscow-New Delhi ties deepen.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India in December, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday, as Moscow and New Delhi strengthen ties despite growing pressure from the United States. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin would also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at a regional summit in China to discuss “preparation for the December visit”.
The announcement comes just days after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods. Washington said the move was a response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, a major source of income for Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. Ukraine’s allies in the West have tried to choke off Russia’s export revenues since the invasion in February 2022. But Moscow has redirected energy sales to countries like India and China, keeping the money flowing into its state budget.
New Delhi has defended its oil imports from Moscow, insisting that “traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict”, leaving India with no choice but to buy from Russia. Russia is also one of India’s biggest arms suppliers, and the two countries share close ties dating back to the Soviet era.
Putin has limited his overseas visits since the war began, particularly after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him. India, however, is not a member of the ICC and is under no obligation to detain him.