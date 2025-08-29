/Tariffs bite, but Putin-Modi ties stay strong? Putin to visit India after Trump slaps tariffs against New Delhi over Russian oil purchase

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India in December, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday, as Moscow and New Delhi strengthen ties despite growing pressure from the United States. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin would also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at a regional summit in China to discuss “preparation for the December visit”.

US tariffs over Russian oil purchases

The announcement comes just days after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods. Washington said the move was a response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, a major source of income for Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. Ukraine’s allies in the West have tried to choke off Russia’s export revenues since the invasion in February 2022. But Moscow has redirected energy sales to countries like India and China, keeping the money flowing into its state budget.

India defends its imports

New Delhi has defended its oil imports from Moscow, insisting that “traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict”, leaving India with no choice but to buy from Russia. Russia is also one of India’s biggest arms suppliers, and the two countries share close ties dating back to the Soviet era.

Putin avoids Western countries