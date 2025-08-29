/'Erratic, vindictive act of revenge': Trump yanks Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection weeks before book tour

Donald Trump has ordered an end to Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection, just weeks before the former vice president launches her new memoir and high-profile book tour. In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump wrote, “You are hereby authorised to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorised by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

Biden’s secret extension revealed

By law, Harris’ Secret Service protection expired on 21 July, six months after she left office. But just before stepping down, Joe Biden quietly signed an order extending her security for another year. That arrangement had never been made public, until now. Trump’s new order cancels Biden’s directive, stripping Harris of federal protection as she prepares to step back into the public spotlight.

Harris faces security concerns

Harris’ new memoir 107 Days, about her brief presidential campaign, will be released on 23 September. Her multi-city tour to promote it will put her in front of crowds across the country. Her aides are worried. Secret Service protection is not just about bodyguards, it also includes constant monitoring of threats online and offline, as well as protection of her home in Los Angeles. Without it, her team fears vital intelligence on possible dangers will be lost. “The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” her adviser Kirsten Allen told CNN.

Backlash in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass both raised concerns about Harris being left without federal security. “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses,” Newsom spokesperson Bob Salladay said. Bass went further, calling Trump’s move “another act of revenge” and warning it “puts the former Vice President in danger.”

What happens next?