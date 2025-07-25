/France to recognise Palestine, Israel condemns move, Hamas says 'welcoming step': How many countries have recognised Palestinian statehood?

In a big diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognise the state of Palestine at the the United Nations General Assembly in September this year. In a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron emphasised the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and protecting civilians, describing his decision as a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. Macron also reaffirmed France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development efforts for a future Palestinian state. The announcement was met with strong condemnation from Israeli officials. France would join list of 147 of the 193 UN member states that have recognised Palestine. It represents 75 percent of the international community.

How many countries have recognised Palestine so far?

On November 15, 1988, PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat declared Palestine an independent state, naming Jerusalem as its capital. In the aftermath, over 80 nations, primarily from the Global South, including regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Arab world—extended recognition. Between the late 1980s and early 1990s, nearly 20 additional countries followed suit, with another 12 joining between 2000 and 2010, mostly from Africa and South America. By 2011, all African states except Eritrea and Cameroon had recognized Palestinian statehood.

A milestone came in 2012 when the UN General Assembly voted 138–9 (with 41 abstentions) to elevate Palestine's status to that of a non-member observer state. Sweden became the first EU member in Western Europe to recognise Palestine in 2014. More recently, on May 22, 2024, Norway, Ireland, and Spain formally recognised Palestine, prompting diplomatic backlash from Israel. Slovenia joined on June 4, while Malta and Belgium are still considering recognition. None of the G7 countries has recognised the state of Palestine. The Holy See, the governing body of the Catholic Church and Vatican City, which holds UN observer status, has also recognised Palestine.

How Hamas reacted?

Hamas welcomed French President Macron’s announcement, describing it as a positive step toward justice for the Palestinian people and support for their legitimate right to self-determination. In a statement, the group urged all countries, particularly European nations and those that have yet to recognise Palestine, to follow France’s example. “We consider this a positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to our oppressed Palestinian people and supporting their legitimate right to self-determination,” Hamas said in a statement, after French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France would formally state its recognition in September. “We call on all countries of the world — especially European nations and those that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine — to follow France’s lead,” Hamas added.

How Israel reacted?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that France's move would reward terrorism and could lead to the creation of another Iranian proxy, similar to what happened in Gaza. He warned that, under the current conditions, a Palestinian state would serve as a platform for attacking Israel rather than coexisting peacefully. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the decision as disgraceful and claimed it amounted to a surrender to terrorism. Meanwhile, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich went even further, calling on Israel to respond by formally annexing the West Bank.